Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2020: IGT,VERI,CLSK,III

Technology stocks were hanging on for a small gain, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing less than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.1%.

In company news, International Game Technology (IGT) was fractionally lower shortly before Thursday's closing bell, paring most of an earlier 3% slide, after the company said the Emerald Queen I-5 Casino in Tacoma, Wash., has started using is Advantage casino management system to run its customer loyalty programs, monitor floor operations and perform other essential casino functions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Information Services Group (III) slid 2.2% after the technology research and advisory firm Thursday said it bought "smart" automation services company Neuralify. Financial terms were not disclosed but Information Services said the acquisition will expand its automation business.

Veritone (VERI) advanced more than 25% after the artificial intelligence and computing services company raised its Q2 revenue forecast to between $13.1 million to $13.3 million from between $11.8 million to $12.2 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $11.94 million.

CleanSpark (CLSK) climbed over 23% after the software and services firm Thursday said it received a $2.9 million grant from the California Energy Commission to assist battery diagnostics company ReJoule to determine if recycled electric-vehicle batteries can cost-effectively be used to integrate solar power in small- to medium-sized commercial buildings.

