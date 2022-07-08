Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2022: TWTR,JG,IMOS

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index each sliding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) slid 4.2% after the Washington Post late Thursday said Elon Musk's bid to acquire the social media company was in serious jeopardy after the billionaire entrepreneur was not able to verify the company's estimate on its number of fake accounts. He also has stopped talks with potential investors and lenders for his $44 billion buyout offer, an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Aurora Mobile (JG) rose 0.2% after Friday saying its SendCloud subsidiary was selected to optimize and expand the customer reach of digital medical service platform Ding Xiang Yuan. The deal leverages the company's SendCloud capabilities in email and SMS messaging services, Aurora said.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) rose 2.1%, reversing a narrow decline, after the computer components company Friday saying it generated NT$2.11 billion ($71 million) in revenue during June, down about 11% from the year-ago period. Its Q2 revenue totaled NT$6.85 billion, down 1.9% year over year; analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$7.19 billion.

