Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2022: TWTR, JG, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently declining by over 1%.

Twitter (TWTR) was over 3% lower following a Washington Post report that Elon Musk's bid to acquire the social media company was in serious jeopardy after the billionaire entrepreneur has not been able to verify the company's estimate on its number of fake accounts.

Aurora Mobile (JG) was advancing by more than 3% after saying its SendCloud subsidiary has been selected to help optimize and expand the customer reach of digital medical service platform Ding Xiang Yuan.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported that its revenue for June was around NT$175.87 billion ($5.9 billion), up 18.5% from NT$148.47 billion last year. Taiwan Semiconductor was recently down more than 1%.

