Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2020: FSCT, DOCU, NTNX, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday.

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.6% higher in recent trading.

ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) was advancing by more than 6% after the cybersecurity company said preliminary Q2 revenue is expected to be in the range of $78 million to $82 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $70.4 million.

DocuSign (DOCU) was up more than 3% after saying it acquired Liveoak Technologies, an Austin, Texas-based startup, for $38 million in an all-stock transaction.

Nutanix (NTNX) was gaining over 2% in value after the cloud software provider said it has been selected by Birmingham in the UK to migrate its legacy hardware to a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

