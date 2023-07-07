Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2023: UBER, DASH, BABA, META, AAPL

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.1%.

In company news, Uber (UBER) shares rose 2%, and DoorDash (DASH) climbed nearly 1%. A New York state judge temporarily halted a new law requiring minimum wage payments for app-based food delivery workers, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba's (BABA) cloud division unveiled the Tongyi Wanxiang artificial intelligence image generator that will be initially available in beta form to enterprise clients, Reuters reported. Alibaba shares were up 8%.

Meta Platforms (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the user count for its new app Threads has reached 70 million. Meta shares were shedding 0.4%.

Apple (AAPL) aims to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset with appointments and in-store promotions in some US markets in early 2024 with the product expected to be the iPhone maker's most complex launch ever, Bloomberg reported. Apple was down 0.4%.

