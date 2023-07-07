News & Insights

Technology
UBER

Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2023: UBER, DASH, BABA, META, AAPL

July 07, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.1%.

In company news, Uber (UBER) shares rose 2%, and DoorDash (DASH) climbed nearly 1%. A New York state judge temporarily halted a new law requiring minimum wage payments for app-based food delivery workers, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba's (BABA) cloud division unveiled the Tongyi Wanxiang artificial intelligence image generator that will be initially available in beta form to enterprise clients, Reuters reported. Alibaba shares were up 8%.

Meta Platforms (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the user count for its new app Threads has reached 70 million. Meta shares were shedding 0.4%.

Apple (AAPL) aims to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset with appointments and in-store promotions in some US markets in early 2024 with the product expected to be the iPhone maker's most complex launch ever, Bloomberg reported. Apple was down 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
DASH
BABA
META
AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.