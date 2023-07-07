Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2023: GRRR, FSLR, TGAN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.2% higher recently.

Gorilla Technology (GRRR) was rallying by more than 67% after saying it signed a three-year contract with the government of Egypt worth more than $270 million.

First Solar (FSLR) was climbing 1.8% after saying it secured a five-year $1 billion revolving credit and guarantee facility, including up to $250 million available for letters of credit issuance.

Transphorm (TGAN) said its gallium nitride materials sources are secure as its primary trimethylgallium suppliers are not based in China, which plans to restrict the exports of gallium and germanium used in semiconductor manufacturing. Transphorm was up 1.5% in recent premarket activity.

