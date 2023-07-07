Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2023: BABA, META, AAPL

Tech stocks were higher on Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.4%.

In company news, Alibaba's (BABA) cloud division unveiled the Tongyi Wanxiang artificial intelligence image generator that will be initially available in beta form to enterprise clients, Reuters reported Friday. Alibaba shares were up almost 9%.

Meta Platforms (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the user count for its new app Threads has reached 70 million. Meta shares rose1%.

Apple (AAPL) aims to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset with appointments and in-store promotions in some US markets in early 2024 with the product expected to be the iPhone maker's most complex launch ever, Bloomberg reported Friday. Apple was up 0.2%.

