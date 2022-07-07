Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2022: VIAO, CSIQ, AVNW, CRNT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.47% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

VIA optronics (VIAO) was rallying by more than 14% after saying it received an order from "a tier 1" Chinese electric vehicle maker for the former's instrument cluster and center information display.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was over 1% higher after saying it has completed the sale of the Suntop and Gunnedah solar farms in New South Wales, Australia to CalEnergy Resources (Australia), a unit of Northern Powergrid Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.

Aviat Networks (AVNW) issued an open letter to the board of Ceragon Networks (CRNT), urging it to schedule an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, which Aviat said it called for on June 27. Ceragon Networks was recently declining by more than 1%.

