Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2022: BYRN, VIAO

Technology stocks were surging on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Byrna Technologies (BYRN) rose 6.1% after the non-lethal firearm technology firm reported a 13.3% year-over-year decline in Q2 revenue to $11.6 million but still beat the two-analyst mean expecting nearly $11.0 million in revenue for the three months ended May 31.

VIA Optronics (VIAO) was 1.7% higher, easing from an 8% gain earlier Thursday that followed it announcing an order from an unnamed "tier 1" electric vehicle manufacturer in China for its instrument cluster and center information display. The six-year deal is expected to begin production during the second half of 2023 and provide "a strong contribution" to top-line growth, according to VIA Optronics CEO Jurgen Eichner. Other financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

