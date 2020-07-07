Technology Sector Update for 07/07/2020: VSLR, RUN, IBM, LDOS, XLK, XSD, SOXX

Technology firms were slipping in Tuesday's premarket trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.26%. Among semiconductor ETFs, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was declining by 0.79%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently retreating by 0.66%.

Vivint Solar (VSLR) was gaining more than 20% after the company agreed to be acquired by Sunrun (RUN) in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, each Vivint Solar common share will be exchanged for 0.55 Sunrun common share. Sunrun was 12% higher in recent trading.

International Business Machines (IBM) was almost 1% lower after saying it has consolidated its partnership with Italy's computing consortium, CINECA, with a supercomputer that aims to help researchers accelerate their discovery of a cure against COVID-19.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was marginally higher amid a new task order to provide intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors system and software support to the US Army's Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM).

