Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2023: GENI, PERI, META, XLK, SOXX

July 06, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 1.0% lower while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down 1.7%.

Genius Sports (GENI) was gaining over 10% in value after the company and the National Football League said they have agreed to extend their data and video distribution partnership through the 2027-28 season.

Perion Network (PERI) was over 5% higher after it reported preliminary Q2 revenue of $176 million, up from actual revenue of $146.7 million a year earlier.

Meta Platforms (META) was advancing 0.7% after it launched Threads, a new text-based app linked to Instagram.

