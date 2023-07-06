Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2023: APLD, BRQS, DOCN

Tech stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2%.

In company news, Applied Digital (APLD) slumped past 17% amid reports by short sellers on the company's alleged "stock promotion" and numerous business shifts.

DigitalOcean (DOCN) was up almost 12% after the company acquired cloud infrastructure provider Paperspace for $111 million in cash, expanding its offerings for developers of AI applications.

Borqs Technologies (BRQS) shares rose more than 11% after saying it's working with SkyCentrics to launch a new line of CTA-2045 Ecoport communication products.

