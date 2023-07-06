News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2023: AMZN, IRBT, APLD, DOCN, BRQS

July 06, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Tech stocks were declining late Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.4%.

In company news, the European Commission launched an in-depth probe under the European Union's merger rules into the planned acquisition of iRobot (IRBT) by Amazon (AMZN), the regulator said Thursday. Amazon shares were down 1.6% while iRobot was shedding 0.3%.

Applied Digital (APLD) slumped 14% amid reports by short sellers on the company's alleged "stock promotion" and numerous business shifts.

DigitalOcean (DOCN) was up almost 13% after the company acquired cloud infrastructure provider Paperspace for $111 million in cash, expanding its offerings for developers of AI applications.

Borqs Technologies (BRQS) shares rose more than 7% after saying it is working with SkyCentrics to launch a new line of CTA-2045 Ecoport communication products.

