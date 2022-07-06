Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2022: MYNA,LHX,BB,BB.TO,ALPP,RADA

Technology stocks took off Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Mynaric (MYNA) sped over 21% higher after saying L3Harris Technologies (LHX) made an 11.2 million euros ($11.5 million) strategic investment in the laser communications technology company, acquiring 409,294 shares - or about 7.2% of its outstanding stock - at 27.37 euros apiece. The companies also agreed to further build on their existing collaboration to cover all segments, including space, air, maritime, and ground communications.

BlackBerry (BB) gained 3.1% after Wednesday saying German carmaker Volkswagen has selected the Canadian company's QNX technology as a component for its VW.OS software platform. The licensing agreement also includes BlackBerry's QNX OS for Safety 2.2 module, which will help power Volkswagen's software stack for automated driving.

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) rose 7.6% after the contract manufacturer Wednesday said its RCA Commercial subsidiary secured $2.5 million in new orders during the first week of July. Alpine also reports "strong" demand for many of its product lines, including commercial television components, advanced LED lighting systems, and hospitality-related products.

Rada Electronic Industries (RADA) slid nearly 15% after the defense technology firm Wednesday said it is expecting to generate around $22.5 million in Q2 revenue, lagging the four-analyst mean looking for $36.1 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30. Rada also withdrew its FY22 forecast, citing its upcoming merger with Leonardo DRS.

