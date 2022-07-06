Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2022: MYNA, LHX, UMC, JKS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.07% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.31%.

Mynaric (MYNA) was climbing past 16% after saying L3Harris Technologies (LHX) made a strategic investment in the German company of about 11.2 million euros ($11.5 million).

United Microelectronics (UMC) reported net sales of NT$24.83 billion ($832.2 million) in June, up 43% from a year earlier. United Microelectronics was over 2% lower recently.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was climbing past 1% after saying its board approved a $200 million share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.