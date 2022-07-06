Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2022: BB,BB.TO,ALPP,RADA

Technology stocks were rebounding on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, BlackBerry (BB) gained 3.5% after Wednesday saying German carmaker Volkswagen has selected the Canadian company's QNX technology as a component for its VW.OS software platform. The licensing agreement also includes BlackBerry's QNX OS for Safety 2.2 module, which will help power Volkswagen's software stack for automated driving.

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) rose 1.5% after the contract manufacturer Wednesday said its RCA Commercial subsidiary secured $2.5 million in new orders during the first week of July. Alpine also reports "strong" demand for many of its product lines, including commercial television components, advanced LED lighting systems and hospitality-related products.

Rada Electronic Industries (RADA) slid 16% after the defense technology firm Wednesday said it is expecting to generate around $22.5 million in Q2 revenue, lagging the four-analyst mean looking for $36.1 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30. Rada also withdrew its FY22 forecast, citing its upcoming merger with Leonardo DRS.

