Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2020: UBER, SFET, ERIC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday as both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

Uber (UBER) was gaining over 8% in value after saying it has agreed to acquire Postmates, a food delivery company, for $2.65 billion, in an all-stock deal. The acquisition combines Uber's global Rides and Eats platform with Postmates' delivery business in the US, Uber said in a statement.

Safe-T Group (SFET) was over 10% higher as it estimated its Q2 revenue to more than double, potentially reaching up to $1.1 million compared with $394,000 in revenue in the same period a year ago.

Ericsson (ERIC) was up more than 4% after saying its standalone 5G New Radio (NR) software will allow communications service providers to operate 5G NR without the need for signaling support from an underlying LTE network. Service providers can add 5G NR to existing 4G sites with a "simpler architecture" or deploy 5G independently in new areas such as factories to help them support enterprise applications and services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.