Technology Sector Update for 07/06/2020: CMTL,WRTC,SQ,DXC

Technology stocks eased narrowly from their prior Monday session highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.7%.

In company news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was hanging on for a 1.3% gain in late trading, giving back most of a 4.4% advance earlier Monday after saying is Comtech Xicom Technology subsidiary received a contract worth over $1.5 million to produce 500-watt, Ka-band traveling wave tube amplifiers for an unnamed satellite company. The amplifiers are expected to ship later this year and will be deployed as part of a new Ka-band satellite network.

Wrap Technologies (WRTC) rose 15% on Monday after the non-lethal weapons company said it has received purchase orders from police departments in Texas, Illinois and Michigan for its BolaWrap devices, cartridges and accessories. The company in June received more than 250 requests from law enforcement agencies throughout the country seeking price quotes, training and product demonstrations, it said.

Square (SQ) climbed 5% after BMO Monday increased its price target for the e-commerce software firm by $62 to $116 a share and reiterated its market perform stock rating.

DXC Technology (DXC) slid 5.4% after the IT services company Sunday said portions of its Xchanging insurance managed services subsidiary recently experienced a ransomware attack. The company did not provide any details about data being compromised or lost although it said the attack was isolated to its Xchanging platform. It also was working with affected customers to restore their access.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.