Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2023: WOLF, META, SYTA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.6%.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) has entered a 10-year agreement with Renesas Electronics, where Renesas will deposit $2 billion with Wolfspeed to receive silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers, the companies said. Wolfspeed was nearly 18% higher recently.

Meta Platforms (META) faces a legal dilemma after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that antitrust authorities in the region may consider whether social media platforms, like Facebook, violate General Data Protection Regulation, or GPDR, rules in determining competition violation. Meta Platforms was 0.5% higher.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) was more than 3% lower after saying it received a notice that Nasdaq has determined to delist the company's common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market for failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $0.10 per share for 10 consecutive trading days.

