Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2023: QBTS

Tech stocks were weaker Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing nearly 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling about 2%.

In company news, D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) shares were up 3.3% after the company regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's minimum share price requirement.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) said Wednesday it formed a partnership with online Google Cloud customer community C2C Global, expanding its Google Cloud offerings. Rackspace shares were down 6%.

Apple (AAPL) has lost its appeal in the UK over a patent infringement case against Optis Cellular Technology, Reuters reported Tuesday. Apple shares were shedding about 1%.

