Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2023: BABA, QBTS, RXT, AAPL

Tech stocks were weaker late Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.8%.

In company news, Alibaba (BABA) shares rose 0.3% after it signed a strategic cooperation pact with the Chinese province of Zhejiang to develop the digital economy, the Securities Times reported Wednesday.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) shares were up 4.7% after the company regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's minimum share price requirement.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) said Wednesday it formed a partnership with online Google Cloud customer community C2C Global, expanding its Google Cloud offerings. Rackspace shares were down 5.7%.

Apple (AAPL) has lost its appeal in the UK over a patent infringement case against Optis Cellular Technology, Reuters reported Tuesday. Apple shares were shedding 0.6%.

