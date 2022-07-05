Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2022: RBCN,ONDS,XRX,ASML

Technology stocks extended their post-holiday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Rubicon Technology (RBCN) sped almost 66% higher after cargo shipping and logistics company Janel began a cash tender offer to acquire up to 45% of Rubicon's outstanding common stock at $20.00 per share, or about 120% above Rubicon's most recent closing price.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) advanced 5.5% after the unmanned drones company Monday announced plans to buy Israeli rival Airobotics for about $15.5 million in stock. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.16806 of an Ondas common share for each of their 16.8 million Airobotics shares.

To the downside, Xerox Holdings (XRX) declined 1.1% after the imaging company Tuesday said it has acquired Go Inspire, a UK-based digital marketing firm with customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

ASML (ASML) fell 4.1%. The Dutch semiconductor equipment company Monday said it repurchased a total of 269,960 shares last week priced between 437.18 to 482.56 euros apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.