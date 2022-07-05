Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2022: CLBT, NOK, MMAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 2% recently.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT) was gaining more than 8% after saying it formed a partnership with blockchain data platform Chainalysis to allow customers to identify illicit cryptocurrency-related activity during digital investigations.

Nokia (NOK) said it received a five-year contract from Ice Norway to upgrade and expand the mobile operator's 5G radio network infrastructure in the country. Nokia was down more than 4% recently.

Meta Materials (MMAT) said it is working with Coulometrics to test the safety and performance of its platform technologies used in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. Meta Materials was down 1.9% recently.

