Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2023: NOK, AAPL, DOX, GTLB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.1% lower while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 0.39%.

Nokia (NOK) was 2% higher after saying it signed a long-term patent cross-license agreement with Apple (AAPL) that covers the former's inventions in 5G and other technologies.

Amdocs (DOX) was flat after saying it completed the acquisition of TEOCO's service assurance business and expects the impact on its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share will be "neutral" in the full fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

GitLab (GTLB) said it has appointed Erin Mannix as its chief accounting officer. GitLab was marginally gaining recently.

