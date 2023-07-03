News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2023: AAPL, MSFT, MCHP

July 03, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.3%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) is slashing its production target for the Vision Pro headset due to manufacturing issues for the complex headset design, the Financial Times reported. Apple shares were down 0.9%.

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing the potential launch of a formal European Commission probe after a stall in discussions over some remedies the company offered, Reuters reported Monday. Microsoft shares were shedding 0.9%.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) said it is planning a multi-year initiative to invest about $300 million to expand its operations in India. Microchip was up 0.6%.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
