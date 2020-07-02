Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2020: FORM, MICT, EVSI, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology firms were advancing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were over 1% higher recently.

FormFactor (FORM) was gaining nearly 7% in value after saying it now expects revenue of $157 million to $161 million in Q2, after earlier forecasting a 10% drop from Q1 due to COVID-19 impact on its manufacturing and logistics chains. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter.

Micronet Enertec Technologies (MICT) was more than 7% higher after saying it has completed the acquisition of a Global Fintech Holdings subsidiary for $25 million in convertible securities.

Envision Solar International (EVSI) was declining by 11% after it priced a public offering of 1,212,121 common shares at $8.25 per share, for gross proceeds of about $10 million.

