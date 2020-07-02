Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2020: FEIM,FORM,FRSX,ESLT

Technology stocks were advancing in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.7%.

In company news, Frequency Electronics (FEIM) jumped out to a more than 21% gain after late Wednesday announcing a new, three-year contract valued up to $28.6 million from an aerospace prime contractor to produce precision time and synchronization products for a US defense satellite program.

FormFactor (FORM) climbed over 7% on Thursday after the embedded chipmaker raised its Q2 revenue forecast, now expecting between $157 million to $161 million in sales for the three months ended June 30 compared with its prior forecast expecting a 10% sequential drop from its $160.8 million in Q1 revenue. The company will report its full Q2 financials on July 29.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) still was edging higher, giving back most of a 9.1% morning advance after the self-driving vehicle technology company announced its first two commercial orders for its QuadSight prototype system from a Elbit Systems (ESLT) subsidiary. Revenue from both orders is expected to total "tens of thousands of dollars," Foresight said.

