Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2022: MU, ZBRA, HON, GTYH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.35% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Micron Technology (MU) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per diluted share, up from $1.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.44. Micron Technology was retreating by more than 4% recently.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was down more than 1% after saying it agreed to pay Honeywell International (HON) $360 million in damages to resolve all patent-related litigation between the companies.

GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) was marginally higher after saying it received stockholder approval for its planned sale to an affiliate of private investment firm GI Partners for $6.30 per share.

