Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2022: META, ATVI, PING, MU

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was plunging 4.7% this afternoon after chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) guided fiscal Q4 sales and earnings below Wall Street estimates because of weakness in PC and smartphone markets.

Micron's stock declined 4%.

Meta Platforms (META) fell 1.6% following a Reuters report the Facebook parent has cut back on its hiring plans for engineers this year by at least 30%. Zuckerberg reportedly warned Meta employees to prepare for a deep economic downturn.

Ping Identity (PING) was 1.4% higher this afternoon after saying Bryan Kristian Nagel will step down as chief operating officer on July 15 to pursue other opportunities, although he will continue with the software-as-a-service company as advisor through the end of September.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was rising 0.7% after the interactive entertainment company announced its purchase of the privately held Proletariat software studio. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

