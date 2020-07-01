Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2020: XELA, JCOM, DOX, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were retreating pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.99% lower in recent trading.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was slipping past 13% even after the business process automation company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrower when compared with a loss of $0.23 for the same period last year.

J2 Global (JCOM) was up more than 1% after it refuted claims by US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research that its merger and acquisition approach has been self-serving to insiders and that its board of directors has "decades of intertwined financial interests."

Amdocs (DOX) was unchanged after saying it has been hired by telecom firm Three UK to help build an omnichannel digital business system to support the growth of its business-to-business services in the country.

