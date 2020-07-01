Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2020: SQ,SAIL,SPCE,XELA

Technology stocks added to their earlier advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.6% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was slipping almost 0.9%.

In company news, Square (SQ) rose 11% to a best-ever $117.09 a share after MoffettNathanson Wednesday raised its price target for the point-of-sale software and equipment company by $30 to $120 a share and reiterated its buy stock rating.

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) climbed 8% after Goldman Sachs raised its stock rating for the identity software firm to buy from sell previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $14 to $31 a share.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) was 2.5% higher in late trade after CNBC said the space tourism company expects to complete the remaining milestones needed for the Federal Aviation Administration to clear it for commercial space flights after one or two more rocket-powered test flights. Through the end of May, the company had completed 24 of the agency's 29 criteria for the license, according to the report.

Exela Technologies (XELA) dropped 19.5% after the process automation company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.05 per share GAAP net loss. Revenue declined 9.6% compared with year-ago levels, falling to $365.5 million and also trailing the $394.4 million Street call.

