Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2020: SPCE,SAIL,XELA

Technology stocks were hanging on for narrow gains on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 1.1%.

In company news, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) was 1.5% higher after CNBC said the space tourism company expects to complete the remaining milestones needed for the Federal Aviation Administration to clear it for commercial space flights after one or two more rocket-powered test flights. Through the end of May, the company had completed 24 of the FAA's 29 criteria for the license, the report said.

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) climbed 6.9% after Goldman Sachs raised its stock rating for the identity software firm to buy from sell previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $14 to $31 a share.

Exela Technologies (XELA) dropped almost 20% after the process automation company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the single-analyst estimates expecting a $0.05 per share GAAP net loss. Revenue declined 9.6% compared with year-ago levels, falling to $365.5 million and also trailing the $394.4 million analyst call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.