Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2023: TSM, AAPL, GOOG, SSYS, NNDM, DM, DDD

June 30, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 1.8%.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSM) information technology hardware supplier Kinmax Technology on Friday confirmed it has experienced a data breach by an external group. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were rising 0.4%.

Apple's (AAPL) market capitalization surpassed $3 trillion during Friday's trading session. Shares were rising 2.3%.

Stratasys (SSYS) rejected separate takeover offers from 3D Systems (DDD) and Nano Dimension (NNDM) on Friday while reaffirming its commitment to a $1.8 billion merger agreement with Desktop Metal (DM). Stratasys shares fell 1%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube is urging users to disable ad blockers or switch to YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience because ad blockers violate the company's terms of service. Alphabet shares rose 0.9%.

