Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2023: MVIS, NNDM, SSYS, DM, PRGS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was almost 1% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.87% recently.

MicroVision (MVIS) was gaining over 11% in value after saying it has completed an at-the-market equity facility. The facility was part of a sales agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital announced earlier this month.

Stratasys (SSYS) said its board has rejected Nano Dimension's (NNDM) revised partial tender offer, asserting its preference for its merger agreement with Desktop Metal (DM). Desktop Metal was recently up more than 2%.

Progress Software (PRGS) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.90.

