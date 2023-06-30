Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2023: AAPL, SSYS, NNDM, DM, GOOG

Tech stocks were higher on Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 1.9%.

In company news, Apple's (AAPL) market capitalization surpassed $3 trillion during Friday's trading session. Shares were rising 1.8%.

Stratasys (SSYS) rejected separate takeover offers from 3D Systems (DDD) and Nano Dimension (NNDM) on Friday while reaffirming its commitment to a $1.8 billion merger agreement with Desktop Metal (DM). Stratasys shares fell 1.3%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube is urging users to disable ad blockers or switch to YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience because ad blockers violate the company's terms of service. Alphabet shares rose 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.