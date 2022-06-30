Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2022: U,ORCL,ESLT

Technology stocks were declining on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Unity Software (U) slumped 5.6% after KeyBanc Thursday initiated coverage of the 3-D content platform company with a sector-weight stock rating.

Oracle (ORCL) returned to positive ground this afternoon, rising nearly 1%, after Thursday saying it will open the first Oracle Cloud Infrastructure region in Mexico later this summer, with plans to open additional cloud regions in Spain, Colombia, Chile, and Israel later this year.

Elbit Systems (ESLT) rose 6.5% after the Israeli aerospace company announced a new, four-year contract valued at around $548 million to supply combat networked warfare capabilities for the armed forces of an Asia-Pacific country. Elbit also said Thursday it has completed the $84 million sale of its 85% stake in Ashot Ashkelon Industries to private equity investors FIMI Opportunity Funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.