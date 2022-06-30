Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2022: SGH,U,ESLT,ORCL

Technology stocks declined on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Smart Global Holdings (SGH) sank almost 20% after the computer memory company late Wednesday announced its purchase of Stratus Technologies for $225 million in cash at closing and up to $50 million in earnout payments based on the data center applications company's financial performance the first year after the deal closes. The proposed acquisition upstaged Smart Global also reporting an adjusted Q3 profit and revenue topping Wall Street expectations.

Unity Software (U) slumped 7.1% after KeyBanc Thursday initiated coverage of the 3-D content platform company with a sector-weight stock rating.

Oracle (ORCL) returned to positive ground this afternoon, rising nearly 1%, after Thursday saying it will open the first Oracle Cloud Infrastructure region in Mexico later this summer, with plans to open additional cloud regions in Spain, Colombia, Chile, and Israel later this year.

Elbit Systems (ESLT) rose 4.5% after the Israeli aerospace company announced a new, four-year contract valued at around $548 million to supply combat networked warfare capabilities for the armed forces of an Asia-Pacific country. Elbit also said Thursday it has completed the $84 million sale of its 85% stake in Ashot Ashkelon Industries to private equity investors FIMI Opportunity Funds.

