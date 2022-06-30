Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2022: BRAG, TGAN, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) stock was climbing near 5% after saying it extended a content distribution agreement in North American markets with Kalamba Games.

Transphorm (TGAN) shares were nearly 5% higher after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential resale of up to about 3.9 million shares of its common stock by selling stockholders.

Apple (AAPL) is working to introduce a new CarPlay feature that will allow users to buy gas directly from the car dashboard, Reuters reported. Apple was recently slipping past 1%.

