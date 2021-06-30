Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2021: XELA, MDB, LRCX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.05% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.01% lower in recent trading.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was over 20% higher after saying it completed a previously announced $100 million at-the-market equity program and that it entered into an additional $150 million at-the-market equity program.

MongoDB (MDB) was over 5% lower after it priced a public offering of 2.5 million class A common shares at $365 per share for net proceeds of $889 million.

Lam Research (LRCX) said it expects to operate at 100% renewable energy by 2030 and become carbon net zero by 2050. Lam Research was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.