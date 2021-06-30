Technology
Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2021: XELA, MDB, LRCX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.05% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.01% lower in recent trading.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was over 20% higher after saying it completed a previously announced $100 million at-the-market equity program and that it entered into an additional $150 million at-the-market equity program.

MongoDB (MDB) was over 5% lower after it priced a public offering of 2.5 million class A common shares at $365 per share for net proceeds of $889 million.

Lam Research (LRCX) said it expects to operate at 100% renewable energy by 2030 and become carbon net zero by 2050. Lam Research was marginally declining recently.

