Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2021: S,APP,MDB,FSLY,AMZN,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were finishing slightly lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, SentinelOne (S) rallied during its first day on the New York Stock Exchange, rising almost 21% after the cybersecurity company priced an upsized $1.23 billion initial public offering of 35 million class A common shares at $35 apiece, topping the expected $31 to $32 range. The company and underwriter added an extra 3 million shares to deal above their initial plans, and SentielOne also sold another 1.43 million shares to selected pre-IPO investors through a concurrent public offering.

On the losing side, Fastly (FSLY) fell 1.3%, giving back a nearly 3% gain that followed DealReporter saying the edge cloud company may be preparing for a potential sale and Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google identified as likely suitors. Fastly late Tuesday also said Ron Kisling would be joining the company as its new chief financial officer in August from his current position as CFO of Google's Fitbit unit.

MongoDB (MDB) fell 5.6% after the database-as-a-service company late Tuesday priced an $889 million public offering of 2.5 million class A common shares at $365 per share, or 4.9% under its last closing price.

AppLovin (APP) dropped more than 10% following a Morgan Stanley downgrade of mobile apps development platform company to underweight from overweight previously.

