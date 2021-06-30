Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2021: MDB, APP, FSLY, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL

Technology stocks turned lower this Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.6%.

In company news, MongoDB (MDB) fell 5% after the database-as-a-service company late Tuesday priced an $889 million public offering of 2.5 million class A common shares at $365 per share, or 4.9% under its last closing price.

AppLovin (APP) dropped more than 11% following a Morgan Stanley downgrade of mobile apps development platform company to underweight from overweight previously.

Fastly (FSLY) added 0.6% after DealReporter said the edge cloud company may be preparing for a potential sale, with Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google identified as likely suitors. Fastly late Tuesday also said Ron Kisling would be joining the company as its new chief financial officer in August from his current position as CFO of Google's Fitbit unit. He succeeds Adriel Lares who announced plans on May 5 to step down.

