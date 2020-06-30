Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2020: XLNX, MU, UBER, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.55% in recent trading.

Xilinx (XLNX) was gaining more than 5%. The company late Monday said it expects fiscal Q1 revenue in the range of $720 million to $734 Million, up from the earlier guidance of $660 million to $720 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect revenue of $690.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 27.

Micron Technology (MU) also was climbing by more than 5%. The company reported after markets closed Monday fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, down from $1.05 a year earlier, but higher than the $0.76 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Uber Technologies (UBER) is in talks to buy food delivery start-up Postmates for about $2.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Uber was almost 4% higher in recent trading.

