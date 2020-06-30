Technology
XLNX

Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2020: XLNX, MU, UBER, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology firms were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.55% in recent trading.

Xilinx (XLNX) was gaining more than 5%. The company late Monday said it expects fiscal Q1 revenue in the range of $720 million to $734 Million, up from the earlier guidance of $660 million to $720 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect revenue of $690.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 27.

Micron Technology (MU) also was climbing by more than 5%. The company reported after markets closed Monday fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, down from $1.05 a year earlier, but higher than the $0.76 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Uber Technologies (UBER) is in talks to buy food delivery start-up Postmates for about $2.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Uber was almost 4% higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLNX MU UBER XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular