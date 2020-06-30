Technology Sector Update for 06/30/2020: IIVI,FSLY,XLNX,MU

Technology stocks still were posting outsized gains compared with the broader Tuesday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.4%.

In company news, II-VI (IIVI) slipped 2.7% after the optoelectronic components manufacturer announced plans for a $350.0 million public offering of its common shares and a concurrent $400 private placement of mandatory convertible preferred shares. it expects to use as much as $714.6 million of the net proceeds to pay down existing debt, with any remaining funds used for potential technology acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

Fastly (FSLY) rose 9.3% after the software firm said it has added several new features to its Compute@Edge serverless cloud platform, including customizable logging, real-time and historical metrics, and tracing capabilities that allow developers to see what happens after code is used within a serverless architecture. The company said the new tools solves a common problem for many customers by quickly providing them with performance data to support decision-making.

Xilinx (XLNX) was 7% higher after the integrated circuits company raised its fiscal Q1 revenue forecast to a new range of $720 million to $734 million, up from its prior outlook expecting between $660 million to $720 million for the three months ended June 27 and breezing past the Capital IQ expecting $690.6 million in Q1 revenue.

Micron Technology (MU) climbed 5% after the data storage company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.82 per share on $5.44 billion in revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended May 28, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.76 per share adjusted profit and $5.31 billion in revenue. It also is projecting Q4 earnings and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates.

