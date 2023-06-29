Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2023: TSM, ORCL, AMD, NVDA, AMZN, SNAP

Tech stocks edged higher Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbed 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) said it is sending more workers from Taiwan to Arizona to help speed up the construction of a $40 billion chip fabrication plant in the state, Reuters reported Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were little changed.

Oracle (ORCL) is spending "billions" of dollars on Nvidia (NVDA) chips and "three times that" on central processor units from Ampere Computing and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Oracle Chair Larry Ellison was quoted as saying by Reuters late Wednesday. Oracle shares added 1.1%.

The US Federal Trade Commission is planning to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com (AMZN) over its core online marketplace, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing documents and people familiar with the matter. Amazon shares were down 0.9%.

Snap (SNAP) is expected to announce Thursday that its Snapchat+ subscription service has gained 4 million paid subscribers in its first year, Axios reported early Thursday, citing company executives. Snap was up 0.3%.

