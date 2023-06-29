News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2023: ORCL, NVDA, AMD, AMZN, SNAP

Tech stocks were softer Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slightly lower and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.2%.

In company news, Oracle (ORCL) is spending "billions" of dollars on Nvidia (NVDA) chips and "three times that" on central processor units from Ampere Computing and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Oracle Chair Larry Ellison was quoted as saying by Reuters late Wednesday. Oracle shares added 0.4%.

The US Federal Trade Commission is planning to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com (AMZN) over its core online marketplace, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing documents and people familiar with the matter. Amazon shares were down 0.9%.

Snap (SNAP) is expected to announce Thursday that its Snapchat+ subscription service has gained 4 million paid subscribers in its first year, Axios reported early Thursday, citing company executives. Snap was up 0.2%.

