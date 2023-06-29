News & Insights

Technology
BB

Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2023: BB, MU, NNDM, XLK, SOXX

June 29, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.05% lower, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 0.52%.

BlackBerry (BB) was climbing past 7% after saying its fiscal first-quarter loss narrowed sharply as sales more than doubled, while it reported an unexpected adjusted profit. The company reported that it lost $0.02 per share in the quarter ended May 31, compared with a per-share loss in the prior-year period.

Micron Technology (MU) was up more than 2% after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $1.43 per diluted share, swinging from per-share earnings of $2.59 a year earlier, still beating the expected loss of $1.57 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) was over 2% higher after it reported a Q1 net income of $0.09 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.13 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB
MU
NNDM
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.