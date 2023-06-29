Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2023: BB, MU, NNDM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.05% lower, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 0.52%.

BlackBerry (BB) was climbing past 7% after saying its fiscal first-quarter loss narrowed sharply as sales more than doubled, while it reported an unexpected adjusted profit. The company reported that it lost $0.02 per share in the quarter ended May 31, compared with a per-share loss in the prior-year period.

Micron Technology (MU) was up more than 2% after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $1.43 per diluted share, swinging from per-share earnings of $2.59 a year earlier, still beating the expected loss of $1.57 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) was over 2% higher after it reported a Q1 net income of $0.09 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.13 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.