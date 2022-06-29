Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2022: PINS, CGNT, JNPR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.8%.

Pinterest (PINS) appointed Bill Ready as chief executive officer, effective June 29. Pinterest was recently up nearly 5%.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) was slipping past 3% after reporting that it swung to a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.79 per diluted share, from earnings of $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.10.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) was over 1% higher after saying it was chosen by Internet Initiative Japan to provide the company's vSRX Virtual Firewall security product.

