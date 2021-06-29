Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2021: SPCE,XELA,GNSS,LAZR

Technology stocks pushed ahead of other market sectors Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Sector SPDR ETF rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 0.4%.

In company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) declined almost 14% after an Alembic Global downgrade of the spaceliner company to neutral from overweight previously.

Genasys (GNSS) was down 4%. The audio technology company Tuesday said it received orders valued at $1 million from an unnamed producer to install its LRAD 1000Xi long distance communication system on offshore oil platforms in Nigeria to "warn away security threats." Genasys saidi it is also installing long distance acoustic devices combined with another company's avian radar system to keep birds and other wildlife away for a customer in Canada.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) shares fell 4.9% after the vehicle sensors and software company registered a potential secondary offering of up to 9 million common shares now owned by Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell.

On the winning side, Exela Technologies (XELA) shares jumped more than 59% after the company announced the deployment of its EON robotic process automation platform at a large health insurance company to speed claims processing.

