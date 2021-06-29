Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2021: CSIQ, LAZR, SONY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.14% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.26% recently.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was over 5% higher after saying it has been awarded 86 megawatt peak in Japan's eighth solar energy auction, receiving the largest share of the total auctioned capacity.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) was down nearly 4% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential secondary offering of up to 9 million common shares by founder and Chief Executive Austin Russell.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SONY) was up nearly 1% after saying it has completed the acquisition of Housemarque Oy, a Finland-based game developer behind the titles "Returnal," "Nex Machina," and "Alienation."

