Technology Sector Update for 06/29/2020: OSIS,MDB,NOVA

Technology stocks were climbing in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising 0.9%.

In company news, OSI Systems (OSIS) climbed 6% after the electronic components Monday said its security division has received a $60 million orders to supply cargo inspection systems and related services for an unnamed US customer.

MongoDB (MDB) was down 1.3%. The company said Monday it named Mark Porter as its new chief technology officer, effective July 20. Porter joins the database company from Grab, where he also was CTO, and previously held executive posts with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Oracle (ORCL).

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) dropped over 6% after the solar energy storage company announced plans for a secondary offering of 8 million common shares by affiliates of Energy Capital Partners and other investors.

Sunnova will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

